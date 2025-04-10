ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,522,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 3,287,438 shares.The stock last traded at $77.65 and had previously closed at $72.02.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 8.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.81.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra QQQ

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

