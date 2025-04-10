ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Up 8% – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.43. 8,342,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 10,215,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Up 11.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
