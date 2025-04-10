ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Up 8% – Still a Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.43. 8,342,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 10,215,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Up 11.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,112,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

