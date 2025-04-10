Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Down 11% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) fell 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.16 ($0.04). 815,721 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 214,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

Proteome Sciences Trading Down 13.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -258.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.07.

Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX (1.15) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. Proteome Sciences had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

About Proteome Sciences

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

