Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $287.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.08.

Shares of PSA traded down $7.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.49. 447,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,675. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.04. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $288,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 356.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

