Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.08.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $7.25 on Tuesday, hitting $275.04. 231,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.31 and a 1-year high of $369.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Public Storage by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Public Storage by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 439,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,740 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

