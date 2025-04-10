Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $73.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.05.

Several analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. StockNews.com lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $44.66 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

