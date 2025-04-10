Q2 Earnings Estimate for MGY Issued By Capital One Financial

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

MGY stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 61,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at $19,676,802.60. The trade was a 0.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

