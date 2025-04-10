Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 24,870 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 661.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BORR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 183,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Borr Drilling by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BORR opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $536.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.22. Borr Drilling Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.78 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

