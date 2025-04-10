Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $47.83 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.