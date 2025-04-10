Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Flex from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,456.14. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

