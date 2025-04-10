Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTEN. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,443.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,549,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,330.09. The trade was a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,224.50. This represents a 36.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.96%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.