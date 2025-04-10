Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.