Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Radiant Logistics Trading Up 7.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $7.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,316.32. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 123,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 877.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,490,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,841 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.