Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $7.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.
In related news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,316.32. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.
