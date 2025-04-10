Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Citizens Jmp

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Rallybio Price Performance

RLYB opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -1.35. Rallybio has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $3.46.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 11.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rallybio by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,298,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

