Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Chairman More Avery bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,348.60. This represents a 12.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $843.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $72.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

