Rathbones Group PLC Invests $362,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $98.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

