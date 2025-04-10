Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Moderna by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Moderna Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $26.67 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

