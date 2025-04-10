Rathbones Group PLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 28.0 %
SPXS stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.67.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
