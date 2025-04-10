Rathbones Group PLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 28.0 %

SPXS stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.