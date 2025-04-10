Rathbones Group PLC Purchases Shares of 983 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $248,806,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $69,433,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $53,184,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,073,000 after purchasing an additional 149,524 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,422,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,525. This represents a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $264.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.19.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

