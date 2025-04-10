Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 130.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Zillow Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.71.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $66.06 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $136,987.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,782.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. This represents a 38.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478 in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.