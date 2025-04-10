Raymond James Begins Coverage on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.95.

NYSE APO traded down $9.37 on Thursday, reaching $119.08. 4,094,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,220. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

