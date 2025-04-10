Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737,196 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $99,152,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120,685 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,375,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after buying an additional 655,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

RXRX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,572,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,323,568. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business’s revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

