Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE)

Research analysts at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KVUE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

KVUE stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 9.6% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 237.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 89,208.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

