Redwood Park Advisors LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $63.49 on Thursday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.83.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

