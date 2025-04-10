Redwood Park Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,094,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,334,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,063,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,473,000 after purchasing an additional 107,544 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE opened at $453.75 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $471.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.69.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.26.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

