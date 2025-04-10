Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RRX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

NYSE:RRX opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.76.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 117,950.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11,369.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after buying an additional 122,676 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 30.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $1,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

