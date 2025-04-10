Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 29.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $86,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:RF traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

