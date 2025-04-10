Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $181.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.70. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.15.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.54.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

