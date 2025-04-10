Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 223.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $52,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNW. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

