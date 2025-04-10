Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 180,000 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,795,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $62,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,055,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after buying an additional 1,164,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 47,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,135,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $3,528,873.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,701,774.40. This represents a 21.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,002,141.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 313,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,953,845.60. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,279 in the last ninety days. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

