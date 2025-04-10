Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 993,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,186 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $57,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,433,000 after acquiring an additional 325,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,712,000 after buying an additional 178,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,454,000 after buying an additional 427,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $175,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,115,000 after buying an additional 98,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Shares of TSN opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

