Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 442,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $59,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $156.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.04.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

