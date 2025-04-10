Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $56.48 Million Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,706,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $10,115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,431,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,957,000 after buying an additional 390,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,887,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 327,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This represents a 25.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,404.57. The trade was a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

