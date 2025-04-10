Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,902,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.86.
S&P Global Stock Up 7.5 %
S&P Global stock opened at $474.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.94.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
Featured Articles
