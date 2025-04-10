Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 579.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $55,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. The trade was a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on THC. Guggenheim began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

