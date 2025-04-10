RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Insider Buys $21,840.00 in Stock

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) insider Ramtin Agah purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $21,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,048,460 shares in the company, valued at $880,706.40. This trade represents a 2.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RenovoRx Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of RNXT stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. RenovoRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $19.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Analysts expect that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RenovoRx by 61.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 89,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

