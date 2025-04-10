Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ford Motor stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) on 3/31/2025.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Ford Motor by 54.3% during the first quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 31,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 81,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 91,763.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 53,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 53,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 894,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 47,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

