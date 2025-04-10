Rep. Greg Landsman Sells Off Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dollar General stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SARAH LANDSMAN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DG opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $156.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

