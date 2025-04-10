Rep. Greg Landsman Sells Off Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in TE Connectivity stock on March 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SARAH LANDSMAN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 9.5 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.33.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,629,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,199,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

