Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HLMN Q1 Earnings

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Hillman Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 1.67. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $4,631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,199,000 after purchasing an additional 509,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 73,216 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 20.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 34,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

