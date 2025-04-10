Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 68,142 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,033,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,253,000 after buying an additional 882,417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $20,053,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 836,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,334,000 after purchasing an additional 564,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3,041.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 388,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 375,693 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,509.84. This trade represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $321,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. This trade represents a 15.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Leerink Partners cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

