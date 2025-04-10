Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $2.60 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,822,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,766,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,073 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,606,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of FOX by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,549,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,199,000 after acquiring an additional 702,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.