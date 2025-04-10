Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,890,575.08. This represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

