Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.75% from the company’s current price.

RYTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The firm had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.48 million. Research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,815 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $102,347.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,891.22. The trade was a 33.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $3,861,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,247.60. The trade was a 65.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,781,098 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7,305.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,259,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 380,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

