Ripple USD (RLUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $53.08 Million

Ripple USD (RLUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Ripple USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripple USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Ripple USD has a market capitalization of $53.08 million and $82.66 million worth of Ripple USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripple USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,164.92 or 1.00496844 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81,907.56 or 1.00182062 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ripple USD

Ripple USD’s total supply is 294,042,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,100,129 tokens. Ripple USD’s official Twitter account is @ripple. The official website for Ripple USD is ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin.

Buying and Selling Ripple USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple USD (RLUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Ripple USD has a current supply of 294,042,711.84. The last known price of Ripple USD is 0.9997758 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $87,223,842.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripple USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripple USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripple USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripple USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripple USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.