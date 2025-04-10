Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$41.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$42.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.77.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCI.B

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications Company Profile

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$34.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.29. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$33.02 and a 1-year high of C$56.55.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.