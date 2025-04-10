Roth Capital Issues Negative Estimate for TeraWulf Earnings

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for TeraWulf in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WULF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $2.58 on Thursday. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $988.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,469,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 105,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,283,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 227,186 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 419.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 343,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH raised its stake in TeraWulf by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,975,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 2,499,865 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

