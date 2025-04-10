RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,955,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111,168 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $226,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RTX from $156.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. The trade was a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $128.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

