Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 150.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $19,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,486.56. The trade was a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman acquired 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,153.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of KRC opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

