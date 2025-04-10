Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 51,284 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,284 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $20,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Arcellx by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Arcellx by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx stock opened at $59.16 on Thursday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $107.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.32 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.33.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $647,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,231.94. This represents a 21.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $98,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,955 shares of company stock worth $3,507,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

